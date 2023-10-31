Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas craft and gift fair returns this November

A firm favourite for many people’s festive diaries, Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas craft and gift fair returns next month, giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Hosted at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School on Northgate, the annual Christmas fair attracts flocks of visitors every year, with handmade decorations, knitted goods, homemade cards, sweet treats and tombolas to name but a few of the 50-plus festive stalls available to browse.

Cakes and refreshments are also available to purchase, with the annual festive fundraiser raising much needed funds to support local hospice care this Christmas.

Keeley Harrison, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be hosting our annual Christmas craft and gift fair once again this year, for many people the day signals the start of the festive season here in Wakefield.

Wakefield Hospice Christmas fair is back this November.

“We have some fantastic local stall holders joining us this year with something available to suit everyone’s taste. Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or simply looking to treat yourself – everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day.”

The fair, on Sunday, November 19, runs from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend, with free on-site parking also available within the school grounds.

