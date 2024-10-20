Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ladies from Wakefield community choir, She Sings, took part in a once-in-a-lifetime recording session at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, to support adult learners.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir rehearses weekly at The Hop in Wakefield, and was enlisted to help record a track, created for adult learners on a course called People in Production.

Funded by Leeds City Council through West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s adult education budget, and provided by Leeds-based Vera Media, a community learning organisation, the music production course supports vulnerable people to develop their confidence and skills which could lead to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the course participants live with mental health struggles or are in recovery from substance misuse or alcohol misuse.

Ladies from Wakefield community choir, She Sings, took part in a once-in-a-lifetime recording session at Abbey Road Studios, used by The Beatles, Adele and Oasis.

She Sings, along with a band of professional musicians and expert music producers recorded the track in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, made famous by musicians such as The Beatles, Oasis and Adele, whilst the adult learners put their production skills into action.

Adult learner, Michelle, who is taking part in the course, said: “The People in Production course and the support and encouragement I’ve received from Vera Media has been a real game changer.

"The trip to Abbey Road was the cherry on top of what has already been an incredible experience and something we’ll remember forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Stead, Vera Media’s managing director said: “It’s not about creating something that could make it into the top ten, more having a brilliant experience and being able to soak up the Abbey Road’s musical heritage. For the adult learners, we’re helping to raise their aspirations and support them to continue to achieve personal goals.”