People from various communities came together at Westgate Unitarian Chapel to mark the official launch of the book.

The book features the work of Wakefield’s famous watercolourist, Louisa Fennell (1847-1930) in seven different languages, including English, Polish, Urdu, Russian, Tigrinya, Farsi and Arabic.

Her artwork was placed on the streets of Wakefield in 2019 showing what the district looked like in bygone times and the Louisa Fennell walking trail is one of the main attractions within the city centre and engages people in the history and heritage of the district.

Around 50 people turned up for the launch of the Louisa Fennell Multi-Language Walking Trail Book.

Sarah Cobham, CEO of Dream Time Creative and the Powerhouse behind the Forgotten Women of Wakefield Campaign responsible for the book, said: “The launch was really well attended by members of various different communities in the district.

"We had speakers from the Asylum Seeking community who have been helping with translations on the multi-language Louisa Fennell walking tour.

"Ali Shar, a gentleman from Afghanistan, gave a talk on the history of Wakefield and the impact this project had on him and how it promotes community cohesion and positive social action.”

The book, funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is designed to celebrate not only the life and achievements of Louisa Fennell but also the multi-cultural, diverse and vibrant community that enjoy the legacy of her art work and makes our history and heritage accessible to all.

Sarah Cobham speaks at the launch of the Louisa Fennell book at Wakefield Unitarian Chapel.

Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, civic representation was scaled back but Coun David Pickersgill, who was recently elected to represent Wakefield North Ward in which most of Louisa Fennell’s artwork can be found, closed the event with a statement.

He previously said: “Louisa Fennell’s paintings show us how Wakefield, capital of the old West Riding, looked in the era before the motor car and tram.

"What is now Wakefield North was home to so many talented people and it’s important that the role of women in particular, is being celebrated.”

Copies of the book can be found at The Art House of Sanctuary on Drury Lane, The Theatre of Sanctuary on Westgate and at the Library of Sanctuary at Wakefield One on Burton Street.