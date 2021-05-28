Wakefield launches Ambassador Programme to boost profile of the district

The Wakefield Ambassador Programme was launched this week with the hope of giving businesses, organisations and individuals the opportunity to come together as a strong voice for the Wakefield district, helping to promote the district as a place to live, work, invest, visit and study.

The programme is part of Wakefield’s ambitious place story – an aspirational but achievable view of what Wakefield and the surrounding area can offer to business investors, visitors and residents. The place story focuses on what makes the district special, what’s in the DNA of Wakefield and what sets the district apart.

The first ambassador event was held virtually and saw over 100 businesses from across the district come together to learn more about the development of the place, see the part their voice can play and build relationships that benefit their business as well as the area.

The aim is for everyone to come together and put the Wakefield district firmly on the map, attracting inward investment and contributing to the district’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambassadors heard from speakers such as Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard, Andrew Weaver, Chief Executive of Strata Homes and heard more about the Wakefield story.

The Wakefield story focuses on key aims surrounding the areas unrivalled connectivity, its tremendous offer of places to live and visit and its heritage steeped in creativity – being the birth place of both Henry Moore and Dame Barbara Hepworth.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council and Chair of Recovery Board, said: “The Ambassador Programme is a key component of our recovery from the pandemic. We’re building on an already strong network following engagement pre-pandemic, so we’re confident this will further support the district to recover at pace and help to realise benefits that make a real difference to the lives of our residents.

“We’re fortunate to already have so many individuals and companies who are great ambassadors for Wakefield. They promote the place, speak up for the district and want to be part of taking the area forward. What we aim to do through the Wakefield Ambassador Programme is build on this network. We aim to pull together as many businesses, organisations and individuals as we can to bang the drum for this great place.

“It’s a really exciting time for the district, so if you’d like to get involved and become an ambassador, please come along to one of the future events and find out more.”

Andrew Weaver, Chair of Place Board, said: “It was fantastic to hold our first Ambassador Event and get the programme underway. It was fascinating to hear the speakers and gain a deeper insight into some of the outstanding work being done.

“It was also very encouraging to witness at first hand the strength and appetite that already exists from the Wakefield district business community who gave up valuable time to attend. We genuinely believe that the ambassador events will naturally gather momentum quickly and play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future of the Wakefield district’s place story.”

For people who are passionate about the Wakefield district and would like to hear more about its development and assets to share with their network and help raise the profile of the district, the Ambassador network is free to join.