Wakefield lays flowers and signs book of condolence for the Queen at Cathedral
People across Wakefield have begun laying flowers and signing books of condolence to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen at Wakefield Cathedral.
Flowers are being left and books of condolence are being signed at Wakefield Cathedral, today following the death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday afternoon at the age of 96.
Wakefield Cathedral remains open today until 8pm and is inviting everyone to reflect and remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
A special service of Evensong will be held inside the Cathedral at 6pm. All are welcome with no booking necessary.
Prayers are being offered inside the cathedral every 30 minutes throughout the day today and the cathedral bell tolled 96 times at 2pm, one ring for each year of the Queen’s life.
Horbury Church has a book of condolence at St Peter’s, which will be open every day from 9am-5pm until the Queen’s funeral.
People are welcome to sign the book, leave flowers, light a candle and take a prayer card.
The Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on town buildings to show respect for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Residents, dignitaries and organisations across the district have paid their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Normanton Gala, which was due to be held this weekend, has been cancelled following the announcement of the Queen’s passing, as we enter 10 days of national mourning.
King Charles III is expected to address the nation later today.