Wakefield magician hosts shows at district schools

A magician from Wakefield has visited schools in the district to show the pupils what magic is all about.

Matt Cope, otherwise known as Magic Matt, performs at children’s parties as well as shows aimed at adults.

A while ago, he realised a school didn’t have the budget needed to cover his fee and he started a scheme where he performed free gigs, titled Every Child Deserves a Seat at the Show.

Matt said: "A teacher said ‘nevermind, we had just been reading a story with a magician in it and some of the kids didn’t know what a magician was’.

"Well at that point I had to do it, I’m a firm believer that all of the arts should be available to everyone so I agreed to do the show at a reduced rate to fit their budget.

"It was one of the most rewarding shows I’ve ever done, most of the kids hadn’t seen any live performance before and I really had to work with them to let them know in this kind of performance it’s OK to join in and have fun.

"It’s active entertainment rather than passive entertainment like staring at a screen.”

Following that, Matt, a former teacher, started a project where he gives a day each term to go into as many schools as possible and perform a free 30 minute show to some of their children.

He said: “I get what I do is expensive, a lot of parents can’t afford to book the likes of me for their child’s birthday or to take their kids to the panto.

"Also a lot of schools can’t find space in their budget to cover getting external performers in to come and do shows.

"My aim for each time I do it is to give the experience of live interactive entertainment to at least 250 who otherwise wouldn’t get that experience.”

In the most recent day, Matt visited Fitzwilliam Primary School, Pinders Primary School, St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Ravenshall School and Streethouse Primary School.

Following the sessions, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing after today and will be doing it again in the summer so encourage your teachers to follow my page and grab one of my spots when they come up.”

Search The Magic Matt Show on Facebook.