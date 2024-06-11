Wakefield martial arts club completes 1.5 million kicks and punches to send its team to the world championships and pay for 500 meals for people going hungry
Kaiju Martial Arts, based at Avison Yard, just off Kirkgate, has completed a week-long “strike-a-thon” where members collectively completed 1.5 million kicks and punches.
The event is also raising funds for its competition squad Team KMA, who are part of the England team, to go to the WKKC World Championships in Portugal in October.
Simon Browning, from the club, said: “Last year we used some of the funds raised to buy a defibrillator for the club and this year we teamed up with Wakefield Street Kitchen, a charity who provides hot meals and food parcels to the homeless and those in need. It’s a really good cause.
"We established that 1.5 million strikes would equate to 500 meals and we’ve been counting. It keeps the kids engaged.”
The fundraising for the club helps to pay vital travel for members.
Simon said: “We do fundraisers to raise money to send our competitors to world championships.
"We have people from all backgrounds and some have immense amounts of talent but couldn’t otherwise afford to go to the competitions.”
He said Team KMA and Kaiju Martial Arts rely on sponsorship from local businesses as well as fundraising throughout the year to support local community projects and ensure that every competitor who qualifies, has the opportunity to travel to the world championships and represent their country.
Team members have done bungee jumps, climbed Ben Nevis, washed cars, chilli chip challenges, 10ks, afternoon teas and tombolas to reach their targets.
The team will undertake an intensive 10 week training programme ahead of October’s tournament.
At last year’s competition, which was held in Florida, the club battled it out to win eight gold medals, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.
Wakefield Street Kitchen warned in the winter that it was facing its highest ever demand and could have to close.
At the time, founder and chairwoman Anna Howard said: “When you go to the shop you can see for yourself that a grocery shop doesn't come to much these days. People are really struggling.”
