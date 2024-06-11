Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield martial arts club is raising the money to pay for 500 meals for a charity that helps hungry families.

Kaiju Martial Arts, based at Avison Yard, just off Kirkgate, has completed a week-long “strike-a-thon” where members collectively completed 1.5 million kicks and punches.

The event is also raising funds for its competition squad Team KMA, who are part of the England team, to go to the WKKC World Championships in Portugal in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Browning, from the club, said: “Last year we used some of the funds raised to buy a defibrillator for the club and this year we teamed up with Wakefield Street Kitchen, a charity who provides hot meals and food parcels to the homeless and those in need. It’s a really good cause.

Kaiju Martial Arts Club is doimg 1.5million strikes (kicks and punches) classes to raise funds for its competition Squad TeamKMA. Picture Scott Merrylees

"We established that 1.5 million strikes would equate to 500 meals and we’ve been counting. It keeps the kids engaged.”

The fundraising for the club helps to pay vital travel for members.

Simon said: “We do fundraisers to raise money to send our competitors to world championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have people from all backgrounds and some have immense amounts of talent but couldn’t otherwise afford to go to the competitions.”

The club is also partnering with Wakefield Street Kitchen and aim to raise enough for 500 hot meals. Picture Scott Merrylees

He said Team KMA and Kaiju Martial Arts rely on sponsorship from local businesses as well as fundraising throughout the year to support local community projects and ensure that every competitor who qualifies, has the opportunity to travel to the world championships and represent their country.

Team members have done bungee jumps, climbed Ben Nevis, washed cars, chilli chip challenges, 10ks, afternoon teas and tombolas to reach their targets.

The team will undertake an intensive 10 week training programme ahead of October’s tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At last year’s competition, which was held in Florida, the club battled it out to win eight gold medals, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.

Picture Scott Merrylees

Wakefield Street Kitchen warned in the winter that it was facing its highest ever demand and could have to close.