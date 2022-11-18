Wakefield military students complete 'Smiles and Miles' charity challenge

The Wakefield branch of the MPCT Military Academy took part in the energetic fundraising activity yesterday (Thursday), which saw participants run 10 miles and 1,000 push ups each for Children in Need.

The event, which took place across each of MPCT’s 34 academies across the UK, aimed to raise at least £10,000 for the children’s charity.

Wakefield students braved pouring rain to complete the sponsored challenge by running laps at Thornes Park during the morning and completing their push ups throughout the day.

MPCT Wakefield students took part in the Smiles and Miles charity challenge last week.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Curve Group,wh own MCPT College said: “I am extremely proud of our learners and staff at MPCT for taking on this mighty challenge!

"This fundraising competition is to support children across the UK and help them live a happy and prosperous life.

"This event truly showcases what we stand for in transforming lives through learning and I am beyond delighted to see our staff projecting our community values to those they teach.”

MPCT Wakefield Branch Centre Manager, Andrew Ellis, spoke of how the event helped not only Children in Need but the students themselves.

The challenge aimed to raise vital funds for Children in Need.

“We want to put our students into a challenging environment whilst raising money for Children in Need,” he said.

“This kind of challenge will raise vital funds whilst preparing students for the military.”

The Military Preparation Academies can be found across England and Wales and all offer training environment for young people looking to start their military career