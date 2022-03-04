Wakefield Morrisons helping the people of Ukraine with donation station

With the deepening humanitarian crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people across the country are coming together to help out refugees fleeing violence.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have crossed into neighbouring Poland, often with just the belongings they can carry on a day-long walk.

People across the world are now stepping up their charitable efforts to help those in need - including Wakefield.

Bev Kelly, Community Champion at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road, said anyone wanting to donate through the till while shopping at the store, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and government will match it pound for pound for the Ukraine Appeal.

She said: "We have a donation station in store for essentials that will be sent to the borders of Poland to help the refugees and those injured.

"It's phenomenal how much is coming in daily. I have a contact who comes to collect it all and it then gets delivered to the borders in trucks that have delivered to the Polish shops in Wakefield.

"There's real community spirit at the moment with lots of local companies and schools getting involved."

Bev Kelly, Community Champion at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road.