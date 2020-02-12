Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad-Khan invites Boris Johnson to city following Storm Ciara flood devastation

Wakefield's MP has said the Prime Minister should come to the city and see the damage caused in the weekend's flooding.

Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad-Khan paid tribute to public and emergency services that helped with recovery efforts, and invited the Boris Johnson to Wakefield to see the damage

Today at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, he said: “Would my right honourable friend the Prime Minister seek find time to visit my constituency where Horbury Bridge, the place at which Onward Christian Soldiers was penned, has been acutely affected, and see for himself the terrible damage done to people’s homes, lives and businesses?”

Mr Johnson said he would “do what I can” to take up the Wakefield MP’s offer.

