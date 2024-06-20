Wakefield MP investigates witch trial where mother and daughter were accused of causing the death of pigs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Wakefield MP has written a book about a witch trial in the district and the people who stood up for the women who were accused.

The accused were Susannah Hinchliffe and her married daughter, Anne Shillitoe, in 1674.

The accuser was 16-year-old girl, Mary Moor, who lived in Clayton West.

Mr Hinchliffe said: "It's been a fascinating journey because Wakefield is involved, Kirkthorpe is involved, and my Hinchliffe ancestors are buried at Kirkthorpe.

Former Wakefield MP David Hinchliffe has published a book about a witch trial part of which takes place at Woolley Hall near Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

"The allegations were wide-ranging but mainly concerned what she said she had overheard in conversations between the two women, where they were discussing their 'powers' over other people.

"She alleged that Susannah and Anne had been behind the deaths of some pigs and the illness of a child, among other things."

Mr Hinchliffe looked into a petition signed by 50 prominent local people in support of the accused women.

After standing down as an MP in 2005 David Hinchliffe took on an interest in local history.

He said he does not have evidence of whether he is related to the Hinchliffes in the story.

He said: “I have not proved a direct link but would not be surprised if there was one.

“Maybe someone reading the book may be able to establish where the Hinchliffes came from.”

In the book, A Most Gross and Groundless Prosecution, he looks at the political context of the time, following the Reformation, and the hysteria involved in the later days of witch hunts.

He said: “I felt very sorry for the Hinchliffes and their daughter. When you look at accusations and the basis and the fact that two women who were bound over to what appear quite bizarre allegations you can't help but feel sorry for them.

"When you follow the story through it was an appalling situation and stemmed from allegations that should never have been taken seriously by three magistrates.”

Mr Hinchliffe said Anne was married to Thomas Shillitoe, who was baptised at Kirkthorpe Church, where his father was the churchwarden.

His father grew up in Heath and Kirkthorpe and his grandparents and great-grandparents are buried at Kirkthorpe Church.

The first signatory of the petition ended his life at Heath Old Hall and the key magistrate on the case was one of the Wentworths of Woolley Hall.