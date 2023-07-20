Wakefield mum battling for new home after attempted break-in and 'man in black' outside her window

Leigha Garey has been lobbying Wakefield District Housing (WDH) to move her and her 15 month old boy Brooklyn to a larger flat for months because of safety fears, mould and because she says they need more space.

She told the Express in April that there had been a series of incidents in the area, including tyres being slashed and cars being keyed.

WDH – who own the property – have allocated her an estates officer and a community safety officer, who Leigha says have been in touch but not yet come out to see her.

Ms Garey and her young son Brooklyn (pictured) first spoke to the paper in April to report the lack of action taken by WDH - and they say that, despite claims from WDH, things have only gotten worse

But problems have since escalated, claims the full-time carer.

"The CCTV in my block inside and out had been ripped out about in May,” she said.

"There is still evidence of drug use being left around the communal areas and they are now even setting fires not far from where my bedroom window is.

"We had to call the police three times in one week. Once when someone tried to get in through our front door, then again as there was a man dressed all in black sat on a tree stump outside our flat staring at our windows for at least 10 minutes. And then someone threw a brick at the window.”

Leigha also said the mould – which WDH said in April it had completed work to resolve – has come back

Mick Walsh, Executive Director of Housing at WDH, said: “Making sure our customers are happy and safe in their homes is our priority.

“We have completed work at Ms Garey’s home in relation to mould and advised her on how to stop the problem returning, and are working with West Yorkshire Police to address Ms Garey’s anti-social behaviour reports and will be working with her and her neighbours to resolve the issues."

