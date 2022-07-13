Louis beloved Bun-Bun was flown back home to Wakefield to be with the toddler for his first birthday.

Jenny Wilson and her partner Shaun Tennant flew to Majorica from Leeds Bradford Airport in June with their little boy Louis.

When they arrived they noticed his beloved stuffed toy, called Bun-Bun, was missing.

The couple thought they had lost the treasured toy - which Louis was given when he was born - forever.

Louis was given the bunny when he was born and is embroidered with the date of his birth.

But budget airline Jet2 was already trying to reunite the toy with the family using social media after staff had found the bunny on the plane.

Once the family returned home, a friend spotted the social media post and informed the family who contacted Jet2 to get Bun-Bun home just in time for Louis' first birthday.

Dad Shaun said the tot grinned as he grabbed the toy when it was returned to him.

“We are so grateful to the entire Jet2 team," Shaun said.

Bun-Bun got his own boarding pass for his return flight.

“Everyone has gone out of their way to make sure that bunny was brought home and they’ve even brought the journey home to life thanks to the pictures they have shared, it’s amazing.

“The moment Louis saw him he reached out to grab him with the biggest smile and it’s fair to say it has been a brilliant first birthday.”

Airline staff made sure Bun-Bun arrived back home safe, where he was pictured with his own suitcase and boarding card and sitting in the aircraft cockpit getting ready to fly.

Jet2 employee Ivonne McLachlan, based at Palma de Mallorca Airport, found the bunny in the lost property office and turned to social media to track down its owner.

Bun-Bun got to sit inside the cockpit of the plane with the pilot on the way home from Mallorca.

She said: “We knew that one customer would be really missing his toy bunny so we wanted to do everything we could to bring them back together.

“Making customers happy is what this job is all about, so I’m over the moon to have helped get the bunny back to Louis for his birthday.

“I guess all that’s left to say on top of that is happy birthday Louis – and I hope bunny enjoyed his flight home!”

Mum Jenny told the BBC: "He was already unsettled because he was in an unfamiliar cot, in different surroundings.

"There are so many complaints at the moment about airlines that I feel Jet2.com deserves praise for going out of their way.