Wakefield named worst city in Yorkshire for phone signal

With 5G continuing to be rolled out, new research reveals what coverage levels across the UK currently look like.

A new study conducted by Affordable Mobiles, shows that the worst city in Yorkshire for phone signal is Wakefield, with a signal rating of just 1, followed by Hull and Bradford (2.4) and Doncaster and Sheffield (3.2).

The best cities for phone signal in Yorkshire and the Humber are Leeds and York (3.4)

The locations that were examined were judged on a number of different metrics such as overall 4G/ 5G signal rating as well as the signal on several best-selling handsets including the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Data was gathered from two of the nation's leading network providers with each metric scoring on a scale of 1-5 based on signal rating and final scores calculated taking the average for each location.

For the UK. one shocking finding was that despite plans to introduce two major 5G projects in Bristol, costing £15 million, the city is amongst the four cities in joint last place with the worst signal in the UK.

However, signal levels should see an improvement across the city, as announcements from the Government Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport state Bristol is one of the cities being used as a 5G ‘testbed’ in a nationally coordinated programme which will continue to be rolled out during 2021.

Smaller cities like Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham, Norwich, Coventry and Plymouth, none of which are considered to be among the ‘biggest’ cities in the UK either by population or square miles, all scored 4.2.

The research also looked into the most popular staycation destinations across the UK, finding that it was the larger cities coming out on top with York and Bath both scoring 4 out of 5 for coverage.

A large portion of the 20 staycation locations tied in second place with a score of 2.5, including some extremely rural areas like Loch Lomond, Isle of Skye and the Yorkshire Dales, showing you can now get signal in even the most remote areas in the UK.

Seven coverage blackspots (places with no coverage) were also mapped out, consisting of Stonybreck, Foula, Isle of Canna (all located in the Shetland Islands) Rosedale Abbey in North Yorkshire, Alwinton in Northumberland, the Isle of Man and Scottish Border town Ettrick.

Jessica Canning, Mobile expert at Affordable Mobiles, said: "It is really interesting to see first-hand the differences in the UK’s coverage from place to place. The study has unveiled some surprising results.

“Bristol is a good example of a surprising result as I think we would all expect a city of its size to have better mobile coverage. However, we would expect this score to improve in the coming months as 5G continues to be improved and rolled out around the UK.

“Looking at the more rural staycation destinations, it is a pleasant surprise that most have good coverage levels and shows how the UK has improved its coverage levels across the board in the last few years.

“If we looked at the same data 10 years ago, it would be a major shock if Loch Lomond or the Isle of Skye had any coverage at all, whereas it is now clear to see the investment is paying off and soon there will be very few places in Britain where you won’t be able to get any signal.”