Wakefield night shelter for the homeless to open its doors tonight

The night shelter for homeless people at Wakefield Baptist Church will be open again overnight tonight.

The shelter for homeless people at Wakefield Baptist Church will be open overnight tonight – Tuesday, March 18 - as temperatures are forecast to drop.

The shelter is an emergency cold weather provision, providing overnight accomodation – and more – to homeless people in the Wakefield area.

The church is located on Belle Isle Avenue and will be open from 8pm to 8am.

More information on 01924 923197.

Rough sleepers wishing to self-refer for help or members of the public that are concerned about someone sleeping rough can use a reporting service available via Streetlink.

Reports can be made at any time online or you can call 0300 500 0914.

Alternatively contact can be made direct to the Rough Sleeper Support Service on 01924 385722 or via email on RC&[email protected]