Wakefield pair's annual toiletry campaign a success with dozens of products donated to hospitals

Wahida Ahmed and her brother, Wakefield South councillor Nadeem Ahmed, started the annual toiletry campaign back in 2017 after their father stayed in Pinderfields following a stroke.

Wahida said: “When my father was getting ready to be discharged we were deciding between ourselves to buy chocolates and flowers when our dad gave us an alternative idea.

"He asked us to use the money to buy toiletries and donate them to the ward for other patients to use.

Cllr Nadeem Ahmed visited Pinderfields with toiletries and gifts donated to the appeal.

"My dad said he was fortunate to have family who lived local who could provide toiletries for him but other patients might not be in the similar situation.”

The pair visited Pinderfields last week with dozens of donations provided by kind-hearted locals and staff from The Ridings Shopping Centre.

Toiletries including period products, toothpaste and deodorant were donated to Gate 44, Gate 33 & The Stroke Unit at Pinderfields as well as to the Nostell Ward (Unity Centre) at Fieldhead Hospital.

Wahida said: “We’ve been very successful so far and we hope to continue to carry on with this campaign for as long as we can. It’s always a great honour to go back to wards in Pinderfields especially the stroke unit and speak to staff and give them our donations.

