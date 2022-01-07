Wakefield parishes could be altered or abolished after review

Residents are being asked to have their say on their parish, and whether the boundaries could altered or even abolished.

The views will form part of a review into parishes and whether they are fit for purpose.

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s electoral registration officer, said: “This is an important review to ensure that our current parish arrangements are working as they should be.

“We urge residents who may wish to comment on the arrangements in their local area to have their say - there’s a month to go until the first phase of the consultation closes.”

There are two consultation periods and reports have to be prepared after each consultation, so the review will take just over a year to complete.

The last review took place in 2007. The deadline for commenting is January 31.

The new parishes or amendments will take effect from April 2023.