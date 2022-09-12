Wakefield parishes welcome new vicar Hannah Smith with a colourful service at Helen’s Church in Sandal

The parish of St Helen’s Sandal and St Paul’s Walton welcomed the arrival of its new vicar, Rev Hannah Smith, with a colourful and poignant service at a packed St Helen’s Church.

The Rev Smith was introduced through the formal institution and induction by the Bishop of Wakefield, the Right Reverend Tony Robinson,

The regular congregations of both St Helen’s and St Paul’s were joined by members of Hannah’s previous parishes in Leeds together with the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, and Mrs Annette Jones, local councillors, representatives of Wakefield churches of different denominations, and local schools.

The Reverend Hannah Smith with the Right Reverend Tony Robinson, the Bishop of Wakefield.

During the course of the institution service Hannah was ‘presented’ to the Bishop by the representative of the Peache trustees, the patrons of the Parish of Sandal Magna, before taking her Oaths of Allegiance to the monarch and the bishop, and making a declaration of faith.

She was then symbolically put in possession of the buildings and other assets of the church and formally placed in her vicar’s stall by the Venerable Peter Townley, the Archdeacon of Pontefract.

Hannah studied at Sheffield University before ordination in the Church of England and ministry in Sheffield, London and, more recently, Leeds.

She will now serve a vibrant and diverse parish extending across Sandal, Walton, Portobello and surrounding areas.

She will lead services on Sundays at both St Helen’s and St Paul’s with the help of existing teams of lay workers and supported by both contemporary music groups and a mixed robed choir.

Outreach in the parish revolves particularly around youth activities, the work of the Spring charity shop and community cafe on Barnsley Road, coordination of the support provided by the charity Christians Against Poverty working in the field of personal debt, the Portobello Community Forum to addressing social issues in that district, and in providing a Christian presence in local schools within the parish.

St Helen’s, Sandal, is open for worship at 9.30am and 11am every Sunday.

St Paul’s, Walton is open for worship at 11am every Sunday.