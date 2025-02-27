Wakefield Pie Shop goes up for sale

A famous late night eatery in Wakefield city centre is up for sale.

The Pie Shop, just off Westgate, became hugely popular with late night revellers in the city looking for something a bit different at the end of a night out.

Scores of people have lined up on Cheapside over the last 20 years waiting for a tray of pie, chips and peas in the early hours of any given weekend.

Matt Birch, from Sandal, bought the business with his wife in 2021 from previous owners Karen Eccleston and Sharon Devonport but has decided to sell up on health grounds.

Matt Birch with some of the Wakefield Pie Shop's famous pies

He had surgery on a brain tumour in 2019, which subsequently affected his right eye, and has since separated from his wife.

Matt said he was unable to put the focus into the business that he wanted but was looking for someone with the same enthusiasm for the Pie Shop to take up the mantle.

He said: “Six years ago I surprisingly was told I had a brain tumour and I had to go through surgery to have it removed.

"I was in the operating theatre for 11 hours. There was damage to my optical nerves and that’s why my eye is permanently closed.

Matt Birch outside the Pie Shop on Cheapside

“We bought the Pie Shop as a family. My kids at the time were 16 and 14. During the summer holidays they would come in and help me make pies.

"My wife did all the creative elements of it. But unfortunately we’re now separated. We separated last February, so I’m running the place on my own with staff.

"I’ve tried it for the past year. I still have a brain tumour and I still get tired, so working these late nights takes a lot out of me.

"I’ve decided to put the place up for sale because I can’t put in the energy that I used to be able to put in.”

Matt previously worked for financial services and a law firm in management.

Having gone through a serious illness and being told if the operation didn’t happen “we were talking about death”, he looked at life, thought about his options and decided to run his own business.

But he says it’s too much on his own.

He said: "The staff I have are great. They’re all willing and eager to stay on. So any buyer I’d be more than happy to help them transition, to maintain the quality and consistency we’re known for.”

The Pie Shop maintains global popularity with fans from as far afield as Mexico, Australia and the United States.

Even friends who have known Matt his entire life have taken to calling him Pieman.

Matt added: "I’m really passionate about this place. I was a customer before I bought it.

"I love the food, the recipes and the atmosphere of the place. I’d love it to continue but I need to hand the reins to someone who will continue with the same passion and energy that I wish I could.

"It’s unique and the ladies who set it up originally came up with a great idea.”

Keeping the recipes the same was part of the deal when Matt took over. Steak remains most popular.

Former manager and longest-serving worker Sharon, who initially stayed on to help Matt, sadly died in 2021.