Wakefield Pie Shop set to close as no buyer found

A famous Wakefield business is set to close its doors at the end of the month as no buyer has come forward.

The Pie Shop, just off Westgate, went on sale in February following health concerns from owner Matt Birch.

The business has been hugely popular with late night revellers in the city looking for something a bit different at the end of a night out.

Matt confirmed to the Express that no one had yet come forward willing to take the business on.

It's the final weekend for the Pie Shop unless a buyer comes forward

Next Saturday will be the last weekend if the situation does not change.

Matt said: “It’s hard to take as I am passionate about the business but I need to put my health first.”

He had surgery on a brain tumour in 2019, which subsequently affected his right eye.

He said he was unable to put the focus into the business that he wanted but was looking for someone with the same enthusiasm for the Pie Shop to take up the mantle.

Matt Birch in the Pie Shop

Express readers shared their thoughts on Facebook following the announcement.

Austin Murphy said: “Hope this is not the end of another era in Wakey.”

Sean Butterworth said: “Hope they find a buyer.”

Steve Taylor said: “On National Pie week as well. Boo.”

Having gone through a serious illness and being told if the operation didn’t happen “we were talking about death”, he looked at life, thought about his options and decided to run his own business.

But he says the family business he bought is now too much to run on his own.

He said: "The staff I have are great. They’re all willing and eager to stay on. So any buyer I’d be more than happy to help them transition, to maintain the quality and consistency we’re known for.”

The Pie Shop maintains global popularity with fans from as far afield as Mexico, Australia and the United States.

Matt added: "I’m really passionate about this place. I was a customer before I bought it.

"I love the food, the recipes and the atmosphere of the place. I’d love it to continue but I need to hand the reins to someone who will continue with the same passion and energy that I wish I could.”

Anyone interested in taking over can call Matt on 07545 717 225.