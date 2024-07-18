Wakefield police horse Ledston is back in action after being hit by a car

Ledson has made a full recovery and returned to duty.

Police horse Ledson is back on the beat after being injured in an accident earlier this year.

Ledston, who is based at the West Yorkshire Police Mounted Section at Carr Gate, Wakefield, was involved in a collision with a vehicle near East Ardsley on March 1 and has been recovering ever since.

But he has now made a full recovery and returned to duty.

The driver of the vehicle was required to attend a National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (NDORS) educational course as a result of the collision.

Chief Inspector James Farrar said: “I’m delighted to see Ledston has made a full recovery and has returned to duty.

“The collision he was involved in could have resulted in serious injuries or even worse for Ledston, his rider and other road users and it demonstrates the caution all motorists need to take when passing horses.

“I’d urge all motorists to follow the Highway Code and slow right down and give all horses a wide berth of at least two metres when passing them.

“Avoid any actions likely to spook a horse such as splashing them or sounding your horn.

“And accelerate gently once you’ve passed.”

“Remember, not all horses and riders will be as experienced in traffic as our Police horse and riders are.”