Wakefield police horse Ledston is back in action after being hit by a car
Ledston, who is based at the West Yorkshire Police Mounted Section at Carr Gate, Wakefield, was involved in a collision with a vehicle near East Ardsley on March 1 and has been recovering ever since.
But he has now made a full recovery and returned to duty.
The driver of the vehicle was required to attend a National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (NDORS) educational course as a result of the collision.
Chief Inspector James Farrar said: “I’m delighted to see Ledston has made a full recovery and has returned to duty.
“The collision he was involved in could have resulted in serious injuries or even worse for Ledston, his rider and other road users and it demonstrates the caution all motorists need to take when passing horses.
“I’d urge all motorists to follow the Highway Code and slow right down and give all horses a wide berth of at least two metres when passing them.
“Avoid any actions likely to spook a horse such as splashing them or sounding your horn.
“And accelerate gently once you’ve passed.”
“Remember, not all horses and riders will be as experienced in traffic as our Police horse and riders are.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.