Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford set for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - here's what's on and where

If you're still looking for somewhere to go to join in all the fun, here's a quick guide to just some of the celebrations taking place across the district:

Newfield Lodge: Brookfield Avenue, Castleford. Friday, June 3 from 12.30pm-4pm, Jubilee garden party with live entertainment and barbecue.

Picnic in the Park: Horbury Jubilee Consortium presents Picnic in the Park, Carr Lodge, Horbury. Sunday June 5 from 1pm to 5pm. Live music from the Horbury Victoria Band and a seven decades of music set from Long Division DJs Mike and Amy. It’s a BYO event so bring your own sandwiches, cakes and drinks and a blanket to sit on. There will be a raffle with prizes donated by Horbury’s shops and restaurants and things for young children to do.

Street parties, picnics and tribute acts are among the host of events taking place across Wakefield this weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

West Bretton - Sunday, June 5 at the Village Hall. From 10.30am-noonk, there will be kids jubilee crafts then from 12.30pm onwards the Big Lunch, bring your own picnic, there will be a bar, music, giant garden games, Jubilee cake/pudding competition, Awards for the Best Dressed House, Best Dressed Person/Pet, Best Dressed Table.

The Villa Club, Sharlston, Friday, June 3, 1pm, Barbecue, ice cream, raffles, tombola, face painting.

The Woodman, Outwood. Friday, June 3 from 1pm, There will be live music, barbecue, face painting, soft play and an auction for a Kalvin Phillips centenary shirt. All raising money for Andy's Man Club.

Malt Shovel, Carr Gate, family fun on both June 3 and June 4 from 12-4pm. The Flower Pot Festival will include stalls and games.

Rustic Arms, Ackworth, Pontefract, Saturday, June 4 from 12pm, Wayne Simon Reggae artiste, Soul and Motown, Lady Gaga, Kylie , Rod Stewart and Neil Diamond tribute acts.

Pontefract Castle will be hosting a big celebration on Thursday, June 2, featuring a range of themed entertainment and food and drink, culminating in the lighting of the beacon as part of the national beacon lighting programme, at 9.45pm.

The castle opens its gates again on Friday, June 3 from 10am – 4pm with lots more family entertainment taking place.

Wood Street in Wakefield will be transformed into a big street party on Saturday, June 4 from 10am-4pm, including the Mayor’s Parade which will leave from the Town Hall at 11.30am and travel to Wakefield Cathedral for the midday service.

There will also be organised celebrations in museums and libraries across the district.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is shaping up to be a truly wonderful celebration across the district, thanks to our amazing community and volunteer groups.

"I’m delighted that we have been able to support these community-led events, to help everyone celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

“A sincere thank you to everyone who is organising something to mark the occasion and bringing people together.