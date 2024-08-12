Wakefield Pride 2024: Here are 30 incredible pictures from the LGBTQIA+ celebration

One of the main highlights of the colourful day was the Pride parade, with hundreds of revellers making their way to the main stage at Borough Road Car Park from Trinity Walk.

The popular event attracted thousands of people, donning their rainbow colours and flags in support of the day.

And the celebrations carried on into the night at after parties across pubs, clubs, and bars in the centre.

The Wakefield Pride team have been proudly organising Wakefield’s Pride Events since 2005, having gained charitable status in spring 2020.

Their Mission has always been the promotion of equality and diversity for the public benefit, in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

They raise awareness among the public about the issues and difficulties affecting the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community cultivating a sentiment in favour of equality and diversity.

They stage an annual festival in Wakefield and other satellite events throughout the area. They provide entertainment from a wide variety of cultures and foster a fun family atmosphere.

Here are 30 pictures from the fabulous event.

