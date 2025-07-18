Wakefield Pride WILL be back for 2025 - here's all you need to know

Wakefield Community Pride WILL be back next month celebrating everything LGBTQ+.

Despite earlier uncertainty, Pride is not cancelled s LonGBoaT Wakefield, the city’s grassroots LGBTQ+ arts and community charity, has confirmed the event will take place on Sunday, August 10 for a celebration in the heart of the city.

With no big corporate pride event this year, local activists, artists and community groups have come together to keep the spirit of pride alive with support from UNISON Wakefield Local Government Branch, who are backing the event and standing proudly with the LGBTQ+ community.

Wakefield Community Pride is also being supported by Unite the Union Mid Yorkshire Branch, Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust and Wakefield Council through the culture grants.

This year’s Community Pride will feature live music, spoken word performances, creative workshops, community stalls, LGBTQ+ artists and dedicated spaces for rest, connection and care.

“Pride hasn’t been cancelled — it’s been reclaimed,” said LonGBoaT Wakefield’s David Swyer.

“This is a grassroots pride built by and for the community.

"With the solidarity of local trade unions like UNISON, we’re making space for everyone to be seen, supported and celebrated.”

The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all who share the values of inclusion, respect and LGBTQ+ liberation.

Accessibility and wellbeing are core to the day, with quiet spaces and support available throughout the event.

The event will take place in Wakefield city centre on Sunday, August 10 from 10am onwards.

For more information, to volunteer, or to get involved, visit www.longboatwakefield.org or follow LonGBoaT Wakefield on social media.