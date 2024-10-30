Wakefield psychic medium and Jane McDonald's best mate Steve Holbrook to perform in Ossett and Featherstone

A Wakefield psychic will perform two shows in the district with some of the proceeds going towards girls’ football.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Holbrook will appear at Green Lane Working Men’s Club in Featherstone on Thursday, November 14 and Ossett Town Hall Wednesday, November 27.

Doors open 6.45 for a 7.30pm start.

Part of the revenue will go to Featherstone Flyers Under 11s girls football team. Steve has raised hundreds of pounds for their team kits and travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Holbrook

He said that over the year thousands of pounds had been raised for good causes, including £30,000 for Wakefield Hospice, £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and, most recently, £30,000 for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the charity.

He added he is also looking to raise awareness for the latter charity.

Steve is best friends with Wakefield singer and presenter Jane McDonald and the pair have said he predicted her role in television programme The Cruise years in advance.

Tickets available at www.steveholbrook.co.uk.