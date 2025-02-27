Wakefield psychic set to perform in the city
Steve Holbrook will appear at Wakefield, Holiday Inn, M1, on Sunday, March 16. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start.
Tickets are £18 in advance plus a booking fee and there will be no tickets on the door.
The psychic performed at Green Lane Working Men’s Club in Featherstone and Ossett Town Hall last November
He said that over the years he had helped to raise thousands of pounds for good causes, including £30,000 for Wakefield Hospice, £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and, most recently, £30,000 for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the charity.
He added he is also looking to raise awareness for the latter charity.
Steve is best friends with Wakefield singer and presenter Jane McDonald and the pair have said he predicted her role in television programme The Cruise years in advance.
Tickets available at www.steveholbrook.co.uk.
