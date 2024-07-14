Wakefield pub to host mini summer music festival

By James Carney
Published 14th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A mini-music festival will be held in the garden of a Wakefield pub later this month.

Pledfest 2024 will be held at the Pledwick pub in Newmillerdam on Saturday, July 27.

It will feature four live bands complete with stage and sound system, an outside bar and a pizza shack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers said: “We are making this very much a family event so all are welcome and hope that people will make a full day of it.”

Last year's PledfestLast year's Pledfest
Last year's Pledfest

The event begins at 2pm and will run until around midnight with the last band at 10pm.

Rock and pop covers act Face the Strange will perform at 2.30pm.

Love Generation are a five-piece reggae band with covers from the 80s, 90s and noughties and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Psycho Slinkeys are a trio from Bradford and Rookie Numbers are an eight-piece Ska band from Leeds.

A further event will be held on Saturday, August 18 and feature Take That tribute act Everything Changes.

Related topics:WakefieldOrganisersBradford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice