A mini-music festival will be held in the garden of a Wakefield pub later this month.

Pledfest 2024 will be held at the Pledwick pub in Newmillerdam on Saturday, July 27.

It will feature four live bands complete with stage and sound system, an outside bar and a pizza shack.

Organisers said: “We are making this very much a family event so all are welcome and hope that people will make a full day of it.”

Last year's Pledfest

The event begins at 2pm and will run until around midnight with the last band at 10pm.

Rock and pop covers act Face the Strange will perform at 2.30pm.

Love Generation are a five-piece reggae band with covers from the 80s, 90s and noughties and beyond.

Psycho Slinkeys are a trio from Bradford and Rookie Numbers are an eight-piece Ska band from Leeds.

A further event will be held on Saturday, August 18 and feature Take That tribute act Everything Changes.