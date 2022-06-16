Wakefield Question Time: Here's how to ask council's decision makers about issues that affect you

Wakefield Question Time will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at 12noon where Council Leader, Coun Denise Jeffery, will be taking questions on any council-related topic that residents would like to ask about.

Coun Jeffery will be joined by Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, Coun Maureen Cummings and Corporate Director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change, Glynn Humphries.

All people need to do is post their questions in the comments section on the live stream on Facebook and the panel will answers as many questions as possible during the one-hour session.

Coun Jeffery said: “These sessions have proven to be really popular, and it is important to us to hear what our residents think and need. So, a big thank you to everyone who has taken part previously and we hope you’ll be able to join us again.

“If you have a question about anything, we may be able to help with, please do join the session and get in touch. We’re here to help.”