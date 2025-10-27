Wakefield railway passengers warned of 'significant disruption' in day of industrial action

CrossCountry customers are being warned of significant travel disruption in a second planned day of industrial action.

The strike, on Saturday, November 1, will see RMT union members in customer facing roles declining to work.

The strike represents the second day of industrial action currently planned by RMT members at CrossCountry, following a strike which was suspended on October 23.

All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on many routes and no services on others.

Services will also finish much earlier than usual.

There will also be changes to some calling patterns - so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.

No CrossCountry services will call at Wakefield Westgate, Chesterfield, Wolverhampton or Worcestershire Parkway, with customers instead encouraged to use shorter-distance services.

Station stops will also be restricted at Stockport, Macclesfield, Oxford and Basingstoke.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT is undertaking a second day of planned industrial action this autumn.

"While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.

"We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."

Engineering work is also planned over the weekend, which will further impact CrossCountry services between Birmingham and Reading, and between Leeds and Darlington.

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday, November 1 should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app for the latest news and advice click here.