Hundreds of people were in the city for the Annual Festival of Remembrance held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, which included an act of remembrance and a parade through the city centre.

Veterans and Wakefield residents join together to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and Mrs Annette Jones, lead the two minute silence and placed poppy wreaths alongside Deputy Mayor, Councillor Josie Pritchard, Captain John Thompson, and children from Pinders Primary School.

The annual Wreath Laying Service took place at the War Memorial opposite County Hall took place yesterday, on Remembrance Sunday.

Services also took place across the district including Featherstone, Normanton and Ackworth.

1. Remembering the fallen Servicemen past and present showed their respect.

2. Paying their respects Hundreds of people came together to pay their respects on Sunday.

3. NYWE-14-11-2022-Remembrance4-YOR Servicemen gather for Remembrance Sunday, Wakefield.

4. Wakefield Remembrance Day Parade The parade making its way through Wakefield City Centre.