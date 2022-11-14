News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The city of Wakefield came together to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Wakefield Remembrance weekend 2022: 21 photos from services across the district to remember our fallen heroes

Services have been held across the Wakefield district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

By Kara McKune
4 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 12:27pm

Hundreds of people were in the city for the Annual Festival of Remembrance held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, which included an act of remembrance and a parade through the city centre.

Veterans and Wakefield residents join together to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and Mrs Annette Jones, lead the two minute silence and placed poppy wreaths alongside Deputy Mayor, Councillor Josie Pritchard, Captain John Thompson, and children from Pinders Primary School.

The annual Wreath Laying Service took place at the War Memorial opposite County Hall took place yesterday, on Remembrance Sunday.

Services also took place across the district including Featherstone, Normanton and Ackworth.

1. Remembering the fallen

Servicemen past and present showed their respect.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

2. Paying their respects

Hundreds of people came together to pay their respects on Sunday.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. NYWE-14-11-2022-Remembrance4-YOR

Servicemen gather for Remembrance Sunday, Wakefield.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. Wakefield Remembrance Day Parade

The parade making its way through Wakefield City Centre.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
WakefieldDavid JonesMayorVeterans
Next Page
Page 1 of 5