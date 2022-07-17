Wakefield reservoir: Body of local man found

Police and firefighters were called to a concern for safety at 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday) to a report a man had got into difficulty in the water.

A 50-year-old man, who police say is "from the local area", was found in the water this afternoon.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Police at the reservoir earlier today

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes of Leeds CID said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.