Wakefield Council’s ‘Big Conversation’ with residents in 2022 revealed how much residents value formal and informal green spaces in the district.

The council wants to build on this and is asking people in the Wakefield district to share their views about their local parks and green spaces to help shape its plans and priorities for the future.

Wakefield Council’s Park Users Survey aims to gauge how satisfied residents are and what improvements they would like to see.

Residents can have their say on how future money is spent at parks and green spaces across the district.

The survey is open online at www.wakefield.gov.uk/ParksSurvey until September 22 2023.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to help us with investment priorities in our parks.

"In the last two surveys you have told us you want good children’s play areas and that you like to use your park to get outside, relax, enjoy nature and exercise.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change.

“We’ve listened and have invested £1.35m to improve children’s play areas, along with improved benches, bins and paths. Pontefract Park has become the latest to receive the prestigious Green Flag Award.

"We want more parks to reach this standard, so we are looking to make improvements to other green spaces in the district.

“I would encourage everyone to complete this year’s survey so we can continue to understand how you like to use your park, what you’d like to see there and how you think they could be better.”

Last year’s survey showed that people think the most important role of a local park is to provide a space for children to play (82 per cent), followed by a place for nature (80 per cent), to support people’s mental health (77 per cent) and keep people fit and healthy (71 per cent).

The council has committed to spending more than £5m on park improvements since 2020.