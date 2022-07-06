Shaub opened Shab's Indian Kitchen last year.

The awards will be a celebration of the top Asian curry professionals and businesses with the finalist shortlist being determined by public vote.

The glitzy black-tie awards ceremony will take place on August 22 at the NEC in Birmingham.

The awards highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaub said his takeaway is a "firm favorite" among locals.

Those rewarded will include chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

Lala’s Restaurant and Cinnamon Lounge are up for Restaurant of the Year in Yorkshire and the Humber and Amirah Spice and Shab’s Indian Kitchen are up for Takeaway of the Year in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Ramzey’s is up for Takeaway and Home Delivery Service of the Year and Lala’s Restaurant has been recognised in the Best Chef of the Year category.

Owner of Shab’s Indian Kitchen in Hemsworth, Shaub Mohammed, said he is “shocked” that so many of his customers have nominated his business which is barely a year old for the

prestigious award.

He said: “I set the business up just over a year ago in March 2021 and we have grown through word of mouth.

“We are one of the local favourites as we provide fresh food with fast delivery. I set the business up as a way to provide jobs in the local area and I currently employ around 10 people.”

Shaub is a marketing graduate from Coventry University and worked as a contractor for big finance before setting up the business.

After suffering from Covid-19 quite badly, being on ventilators at the hospital, Shaub decided that he wanted to work for himself and contribute to the local economy which is why he told one of his managers that he would not be returning to the finance industry.

He said: “I was in the hospital on ventilators and I received a text from a manager asking me to fill in my time sheet, even though they would not be able to pay me because I was a contractor.

“I realised I didn’t want to work for myself and be my own boss. I wanted to create more opportunities for people in the area and have a better work-life balance.”

Shaub credits his passion for travelling as one of the reasons why his takeaway business shines brighter than others in the area.