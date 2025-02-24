Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2025.Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2025.
Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2025: Here are 23 photos showing the city turning pink for this year's festival

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
The city centre was packed out over the weekend as crowds enjoyed the tastes of Wakefield's signature dish.

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returned with more than 50 chalets where visitors were able to sample and buy local and regional delights.

Stalls included everything from the finest gins, jams, pickles, cheese, baked good and so much more.

Families loved the variety of workshops on offer at the Rhubarb Festival, and the array of children activities available and lively street entertainment along with a whole new programme of chef demos and expand culinary skills.

And once again there was the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city, showcasing restaurants and bars putting on rhubarb themed food and drink throughout the weekend.

Here are just a selection of the photos taken on the day.

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returned at the weekend. (Andrew Benge)

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returned at the weekend. (Andrew Benge) Photo: Andrew Benge

Rhubarb at The Art House.

Rhubarb at The Art House. Photo: Andrew Benge

Just one of the chef demonstrations that were held.

Just one of the chef demonstrations that were held. Photo: Andrew Benge

The chef demos were streamed live at the newly opened WX.

The chef demos were streamed live at the newly opened WX. Photo: Andrew Benge

