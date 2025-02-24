Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2025: Here are 23 photos showing the city turning pink for this year's festival

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returned with more than 50 chalets where visitors were able to sample and buy local and regional delights.

Stalls included everything from the finest gins, jams, pickles, cheese, baked good and so much more.

Families loved the variety of workshops on offer at the Rhubarb Festival, and the array of children activities available and lively street entertainment along with a whole new programme of chef demos and expand culinary skills.

And once again there was the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city, showcasing restaurants and bars putting on rhubarb themed food and drink throughout the weekend.

Here are just a selection of the photos taken on the day.

1 . Rhubarb Festival Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returned at the weekend. (Andrew Benge)

2 . Rhubarb Festival Rhubarb at The Art House.

3 . Rhubarb Festival Just one of the chef demonstrations that were held.

4 . Rhubarb Festival The chef demos were streamed live at the newly opened WX.