Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: All you need to know, where and when to see top chefs

The city centre event coincides with the growing season of forced rhubarb which is grown by candlelight in dark sheds.

During the three day celebration there will be demonstrations by chefs, plenty of family events plus the food and drink market.

Coun Michael Graham Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Festival isn't just about delicious food, it's also about great entertainment and we have some of the best in town lined up for you this February with loads to come. So come and take part, join in the festival, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Ready for rhubarb.

The festival did not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic but organisers say this year's is highly anticipated.

It will run from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The entertainment includes gardening and growing workshops, live music and street entertainment:

Dame Ruby Rhubarb returns on Friday 25 Feb from 11am - 3pm

Sabrina Ghayour

Morris dancers will perform on Saturday 26 Feb from noon to 1.30pm

Live music by Wakefield Music Collective will be live every day from the Rhu-Bar

Gardeners Question time will be on hand on the precinct all day on Friday 25 Feb

Liver Cottage/Grow Your Own workshops will run all day on Sunday 27 Feb

Forcing rhubarb in sheds.

Growing and gardening workshops led by Grow Wakefield will run every day from 11am to 3pm

Chef demos will take place every day from 11am – 3pm:Friday 25 February

11am – Freya Cox, Great British Bake Off vegan baker

Noon – Matt Healy, Masterchef finalist and chef at The Forde Horsforth

Express columnist and former bake off contestant Karen Wright.

1pm – Freya Cox, Great British Bake Off vegan baker

2pm – Ellie and Emma from Bake My Day

Saturday 26 February

11am – Jono Hawthorne, Masterchef finalist and Chef Jono at Vice & Virtue

Noon pm – Sabrina Ghayour

1pm – Leeds Cookery School *

2pm – Sabrina Ghayour *

Sunday 27 February

11am – IRIS

Noon – Karen Wright, local legend and Great British Bake Off baker

1pm – Tim Bilton, from Cannon Hall Farm *

2pm – Karen Wright, local legend and Great British Bake Off baker *

* these demonstrations will be signed by a BSL interpreter.

New for 2022, the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail will run alongside the festival to encourage visitors to explore venues across the city centre.

Over 30 venues will be taking part including cafes, bars and restaurants in the city.

Printed maps will be available at the festival showcasing all those taking part in the trail and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed treats, to tempt visitors.

Find the map at https://expwake.co/RhubarbTrailMap