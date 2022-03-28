Wakefield road closures: 13 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am March 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

• M62 until 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A1 until 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority network and highways England network.

• M1, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30. M1 southbound, junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, lane closures between, junction 43 and junction 42 for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm March 30 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39. M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 30 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 4 to 4.30am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures between, junction 40 and junction 42 for maintenance to DfT loops.

• M1, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.