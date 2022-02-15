Wakefield road closures: 14 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, Until 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure works.

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1, Until 6am March 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1, Until March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62, Until April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, junction 40, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for Bridge Joint works.

• M1, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm February 19 to 3am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 42, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

• M62, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways roads.

• M1, from 8pm February 21 to 5.30am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm February 21 to 5.30am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction42 to junction41, Lane closure for Technology works.

• M1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 -, junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.