Wakefield road closures: 14 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am March 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

Wakefield's motorists have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M62 until 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A1 until 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm March 15 to 3am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm March 15 to 5.30am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 -, junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.