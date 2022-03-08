Wakefield road closures: 15 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62 until 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure works.

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1 until 6am March 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1 until 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62 until 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62 until 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M1 from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1 from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1 from 10pm March 8 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Wentbridge, Lane closure for utility works.

• M1 from 8pm March 9 to 5.30am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1 from 8pm March 9 to 5.30am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction42 to junction41, Lane closure for Technology works.

• M1 from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 from 9pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.

• M1 from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M1 from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.