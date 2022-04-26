Wakefield road closures: 16 closures across the district expected to cause delays

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1 from 8pm April 25 to 5.30am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) southbound, junction40 to junction39, Lane closure for Technology works.

• A1 from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1 from 10pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1 from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1 from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A162 from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1 from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1 from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38-, junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A162 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1 from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1 from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.