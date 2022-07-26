Wakefield road closures: 16 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local authority network.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 4 to 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, carriageway and lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M62, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62, from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 roundabout, junction 29, Lane closures for inspections.

• M1, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 42 M62 eastbound, junction 29, slip road closure for structural maintenance works, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Barnsdale bar to Darrington, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington, slip road closure for sign works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.