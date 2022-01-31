Wakefield road closures: 16 roads to avoid across the district this week

Wakefield's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, Now until 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, Lane closures for electrical works.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1, Now until 6am March 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1, Now until 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 5.30am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) northbound, Barnsdale Bar to Wentbridge, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 5.30am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction39 to junction41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 8pm February 1 to 5.30am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) southbound, junction40 to junction39, Lane closure for Technology works.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction31 to junction30, lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M1, from 8pm February 4 to 5.30am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction42 to junction41, Lane closure for Technology works.

• M62, from 8pm February 7 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure works.

• M62, from 8pm February 7 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A63, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 46 exit slip closed diversion on national highways networks.

• M62, from 10am to 2pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 14 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.