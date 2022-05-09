Wakefield road closures: 19 closures across the district expected to cause delays

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 until 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Wakefield's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• A1 until 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62 until May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for safety repairs.

• M62, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for communication works.

• M62, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 33, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1(M), from 10.30pm May 14 to 4am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, mobile lane closures in lane three between, junction 40 and junction 43 for spraying of the central reserve.

• M1, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 34, Lane closure for sign works.

• A1, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 42 to, junction 44 diversions via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.