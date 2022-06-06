Wakefield road closures: 24 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

Wakefield's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M1 until 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for inspections/surveys.

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, J41 link road onto M62 westbound, lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Barnsdale bar to Darrington, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 10am June 7 to 2pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M62, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J31 to 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M1, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41 M62 westbound, junction 30, Lane closures for inspections/surveys.

• M62, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M1, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 39, Lane closures for inspections/surveys.

• M1, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for survey works.

• M62, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to 29, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closures for inspections/surveys.

• M62, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via National highways.

• M1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to M1 southbound, junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 40, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.