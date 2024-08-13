Wakefield road closures: Here are all the road closures across the district this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Wakefield have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 until 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1 until 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62 unti 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1 until 6am April 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9am to 3.30pm on August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• M62, from 9am August 13 to 3.30pm August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 13 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for construction improvement/ upgrade.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local authority and National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 11pm August 18 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct 30 to jct 31, lane closures for Network rail.

• M62, from 11pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, jct 31, slip road closure for works on behalf of network rail, diversion route in place via National highways and local highway authority network.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A162, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 42 exit slip closed for comms work. Diversion on National Highways network.

• A1(M), from 11pm August 20 to 11pm August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct 32 to jct 33, Signage for Leeds festival.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.