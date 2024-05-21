Wakefield road closures: Here are the 22 roads to avoid across the district this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, now until 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 28, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, now until 3.30pm May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, now until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• M1, now until 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 44 to junction 39, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, now until 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• A1, now until 6am December 21 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32a, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm May 21 to 5am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm May 23 to 5.30am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm May 28 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 33, Lane closures for inspections.

• M1, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M1, from 9pm May 29 to 5.30am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for sign works.

• M1, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via local authority and National highways network.

• M1, from 8pm June 2 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National highways network.

• M1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.