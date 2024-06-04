Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 now until 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1 now until 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 44 to junction 39, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1 now until 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• A1 now until 6am December 21 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 26 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National highways network.

• M1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 29, Lane closures for inspections.

• M1, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion via National highways network.

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 10 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closures for inspections.

• M62, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, lane four running with a switch to lane one running between, junction 32 and junction 32a for lighting column works.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 41 link road onto M62 westbound, closed for lighting column replacement works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• M62, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, lane closures around, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, closed at, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between the slip roads at, junction 41 for lighting column replacement works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 41 link road onto M62, lane closures for lighting column replacement works.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures between, junction 40 and junction 41 for lighting column replacement works.

• A1(M), from 7pm June 13 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 44 to jct45 carriageway closure diversion route on national highway and local authortiy network maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a link road to A1M northbound, lane closures for lighting column replacement works.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 41 link road onto M62 westbound, lane closures for lighting column replacement works.

• M1, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A63, from 7pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 45 to jct 44 carriageway closure diversion on national highway and local authority network maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, Lane closure for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.