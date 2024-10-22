Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 until 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, slip road and quadrant closure for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62 until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1 until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 43, M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 28 to junction 31 M621 clockwise, junction 7, carriageway and lane closures for surveys, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32, Lane closure for SU works.

• A1, from 9pm October 21 to 5am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32A to junction 33, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30, slip road closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 41, slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M62, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.