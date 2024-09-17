Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield's motorists have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62 until 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

• M1 until 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M62 until 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62 until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1 until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 9.30pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8am to 4pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32A to junction 33, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62, junction 33 Ferrybridge roundabout, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for surveys.

• M1, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32a, Lane closure for inspections.

• A162, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 southbound, junction 33, Lane closure for signs - erection.

• M62, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for construction improvement/ upgrade.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.