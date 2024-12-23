Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid over the next two weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62 until December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1 until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm January 2 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 32, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 11.59pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, slip road and lane closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.